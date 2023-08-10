DALLAS(KDAF)-Before a big job interview or date with that special somebody, it’s important we clean up a bit! At Squared Away, located on The Village Dallas campus, you can count on their team of stylists to carefully line you up and cut just about any style – that goes for your hair up top and facial hair.

For the gentlemen looking to treat yourself to some pampering and self-care, Squared Away has you covered in that department too. Their experienced barbers offer straight razor shaves, and facials to anyone looking to treat themselves.

Squared Away’s stylist, Toyanda Harper, gave Landon a top-notch cut and shave.

Landon Wexler takes us to the barbershop for the All Squared Away treatment.