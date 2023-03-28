JAMIE O DONELL JAMIE O’+CO— It’s time to refresh your mess. there’s definitely something to be said about what you use to clean your house, and even yourself when Spring rolls around.

Inside DFW welcomed Lifestyle Expert Jamie O Donnell to the CW33 studios to talk about the spring essentials.

Donnell is an award-winning celebrity event planner, TV personality, lifestyle expert, and designer who finds creative ways to inspire, educate, design, and travel. To clean up your home and refresh it, she suggested Lg Smart Top Load Washer with Turbowash 3D and Secret Aluminum free clear solid.

Check out the list below of all the products she recommends you use in your home and watch the video to make sure you know what you’re getting.

There products Donnell recommended:

Lg smart top load washer with turbo wash 3d

Secret aluminum free clear solid

Olay cleansing & nourishing body wash with hyaluronic acid and

Olay nourishing & hydrating body lotion