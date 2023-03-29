DALLAS(KDAF)—You can’t get ready for spring without first stepping into your closet—and getting your springtime swag out.

Galleria Dallas’ Lifestyle and Fashion Director, Holly Quartaro stopped by Cw33 studios to show us the trendiest spring styles.

You can definitely break out the pastels and most importantly the accessories! Quartaro suggests getting a pastel purse and some matching flats that can definitely spring up your look. If you don’t have pastels in your closet or sitting around, Quartaro recommends Nordstrom and Kate Spade. Pearls and anything ocean-themed is other trends to check out.

You can still change up your look for spring even if you don’t like light colors. Spring looks can also include studded purses and black heels into your look as well.