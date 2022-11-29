DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of you are knee-deep in holiday shopping but sometimes it’s good to take a pause from the shopping and think about socially responsible gifts this holiday season.

Purchasing socially responsible gifts might add a whole new vibe to your holiday.

Here are some ideas for socially responsible gifts.

SCRIBBLE SCRUBBIE ARCTIC SNOW EXPLORER (CRAYOLA)

An adventure of color awaits with the Scribble Scrubbie Arctic Snow Explorer set!

Kids are in for a flurry of fun with three new color-change pets, an explorer truck, two markers, and one brush.

Simply use the markers to color the pets, and when kids want a change, they can brush them clean and start all over again.

Pets change colors in cold temperatures.

Place in the freezer for a minute or take them outside on a cold winter day to watch them transform.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Major retailers

PAWZ THE CALMING PUP (HAND2MIND)

Support social-emotional learning and self-regulation this holiday season with the gift of Pawz, the Calming Pup!

Pawz is a beloved calming companion with auto-adjusting lights that guide kids through deep breathing patterns.

Kids watch Pawz and follow the lightened prompts – inhaling when the light gets brighter and exhaling as the light fades.

This engaging breath activity encourages kids to be fully present and bring awareness to their thoughts and feelings with three different breath patterns: square breath, 4 x 4 breath and laddered breath.

Includes a night-light with a color choices of white, green, blue, yellow, and purple with a timer that can be set for five, 15, or 30 minutes

Comes with a USB port for easy recharging and a getting started guide.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $21.99

Available: Amazon, hand2mind.com

PLAYFOAM NATURALS 4-PACK (EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)

Playfoam Naturals is made entirely from cork trees!

Combines sensory play and imaginative fun with sustainability.

Kids can practice their fine motor skills while also being creative.

Earth-friendly Playfoam Naturals is squishable, shapeable, and non-toxic.

Ages: 3+

MSRP: $16.99

Available: Amazon, Educational Insights

BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER: FRESH FIERCE COLLECTION (WORLD OF EPI)

This exquisitely detailed line of collectible dolls is based on the iconic characters from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Leading multicultural doll pioneer, Dr. Lisa Williams and World of EPI, authentically designed the collection in collaboration with Marvel to bring the strong, powerful and brilliant warrior characters from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to life.

The 11.5-inch, articulated collectible dolls are based on lead characters Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia.

Created with great attention to detail, these dolls feature striking character likenesses, custom-blended skin tones, authentic and innovative hairstyles, intricate fashions, and replica playable battle accessories.

World of EPI is the first to mass produce natural locs hairstyles, worn by Nakia in the film.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $49.99

Available: Target

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ROCK, MINERAL & FOSSIL ADVENT CALENDAR (BLUE MARBLE)

The National Geographic Rock, Mineral & Fossil Advent Calendar has new rocks, gems, and fossils for kids to add to their collection each day as the holiday approaches.

The fun and excitement culminate on the final day, as kids unearth a shimmering Quartz Point from the included mini dig brick.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon

SNAP CIRCUITS – GREEN ENERGY (ELENCO)

Kids can have fun learning the basics of electronics and alternative energy!

Explore clean energy concepts, such as electric cars, windmills, and hand-generated power.

Help the environment and have fun learning about alternative power, energy conservation, and how the electricity in your world works.

Perfect for environmentalists and future engineers!

Includes full-color manual and separate “Think Green” educational manual that explains environmentally-friendly energy including geothermal, hydrogen fuel cells, wind, solar, tidal, hydro, and others.

Features more than 125 projects and 45 parts.

Ages: 8+

MSRP: $89.99

Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Specialty