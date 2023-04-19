DALLAS(KDAF)— So come on in, grab a drink, and join us for a night of star-studded fun at a new social club.

One of the world’s biggest private club operators, Invited Clubs, has a new club in Downtown Las Colinas, The Constellation Club’.

It’s a place where members can come for everything!

You can work, eat, drink, or enjoy upscale dining. All of its similar private clubs around the world are available to members. Even if you’re not a member, you can rent out some of the club’s spaces for weddings, and corporate events.

Watch the full video above! Inside DFW Stephanie Mendez shows a glimpse of the full experience.