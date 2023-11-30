DALLAS (KDAF) — Bumble Bee Seafood offers a variety of tuna pouches and cans to kick your pre-holiday snacking up to the next level.

Here to share some snack ideas is Christy Carlson Romano, YouTube star, podcast host, and former Disney Channel actor.

“We think about it as tuna in the can, but they have amazing, flavorful pouches as well as those very portable snack and protein on-the-run boxes,” she said. “They have Omega-3’s, they’re very nutritious and protein rich, and so they’re great for when you’re out shopping or going to a holiday party.”

Christy even shares a recipe for the world’s best snack — see it in the video segment above!