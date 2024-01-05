DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to sleep better this year, think about trying Peach Skin Sheets.

The temperature controlled, high-performance sleep technology fabric helps make your sheets breathable, soft and durable, leading to increased sleep quality. Peach Skin Sheets are also hypoallergenic and anti-microbial, making them perfect for those with allergies, sensitive skin, or eczema. And with wrinkle release, fast drying and stain resistant capabilities, these sheets are easy to care for in the laundry!

For a limited time, you can get free gifts with purchase from Peach Skin Sheets. Check out the gift values in the segment above, as style expert Anya Sarre chats with Peach Skin Sheets Founder and CEO Karen Levine.