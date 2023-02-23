DALLAS (KDAF) — This Netflix series will definitely have you on the edge of your seat and binging on the weekend.

The Netflix series Outer Banks is back for a 3rd season. Inside DFW sat down with two of the show’s cast members, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant.

If you’re not familiar with the show, it follows a group of teens vacationing on the Outer Banks. The twist happens when a hurricane knocks out power for the entire town, causing the friends to make life-changing decisions throughout the show.

IMDB said the series has teen John B enlisting his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

Check out the video above for an inside look at what the stars had to say about season 3.