DALLAS (KDAF) — Professional Bull Riding is a sport only for the bravest at heart and Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo got the chance to sit down with one of the best in the sport.

Ranked among the top 10 riders in the world out of North Carolina, Eli Vastbinder was kind enough to stop by the KDAF studios and chat with us about the sport he grew up around.

Vastbinder has won four events during his 10-plus year career with nearly $370K in earnings. He gave us an inside look at the sport and what all goes along with it.