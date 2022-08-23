DALLAS (KDAF) — Another Dallas podcast that is totally blowing up and has a “true crime” vibe is Sinisterhood.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo met the hosts at a podcast workshop years ago and since then, Sinisterhood has taken off like crazy.

One of the things that makes this podcast so unique is that it’s hosted by best friends and comedians, Christie Wallace and Heather McKinney. They focus on creepy, true crime, and cult-styled topics. They’re hilarious, and each podcast episode is really well researched.

They do live shows and have their own merchandise. They cover everything from NXICM to the Winchester Mystery Mansion and so much more.

Sinisterhood episodes are out on all podcast platforms.