DALLAS(KDAF)—Leukemia Texas, a DFW-based non-profit organization, has exciting news regarding its fundraising efforts.

The 2023 Beat Leukemia Ball raised an impressive $456,000, breaking all previous fundraising records, and making it the highest-grossing ball to date. These funds will be used for research grants for those affected by leukemia in Texas, which exceeded the previous record by more than $100,000.

The generosity of those who attended the event was truly inspiring. The funds raised will make a significant impact in the fight against leukemia and provide hope to those who are affected by this disease.

CW33 extends our gratitude to all who contributed to this record-breaking event and looks forward to continuing to support Leukemia Texas.