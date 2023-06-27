DALLAS(KDAF)—The Sheilahe’s Way Foundation is an organization that provides support and assistance to those who are affected by Lupus. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and damage to various organs in the body.

The organization hosted its 8th Annual Bosses Brunch for Lupus, which was a successful event aimed at raising awareness and funds to help those fighting Lupus.

Inside DFW Jenny Anchondo had the opportunity to host the event, which was attended by a range of individuals, including Lupus patients, their families, and healthcare professionals.

The event was an absolute success, with attendees enjoying a delicious brunch while also learning more about Lupus and the Sheilahe’s Way Foundation.

The event was also an opportunity for the Sheilahe’s Way Foundation to recognize the efforts of its partners and sponsors, who have helped to make a significant impact in the lives of those affected by Lupus.

The organization is committed to continuing its work, providing support and assistance to those who need it most.