DALLAS(KDAF)—Uplift Education recognizes that every student is unique and has different needs, which is why the organization provides a diverse range of programs and services.

By empowering students to achieve their fullest potential, fostering a love of learning, and inspiring a commitment to service.

Uplift is working to positively impact the lives of students and their communities, these include individualized instruction, extracurricular activities, and counseling services to ensure that each student receives the support they need to succeed.

