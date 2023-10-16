McKinney (KDAF) — Samaritan Inn is a comprehensive homeless program in McKinney that helps willing people gain dignity and independence. If you want to help that mission, one way to do that is to shop at the Inn Style Resale store. 100% of proceeds from Inn Style go to Samaritan Inn.

“We receive donations from community members, businesses and even some loyal donors who do donation drives for us from time to time,” said Diane Agan, Inn Style Resale Manager.

The store sells clothing, houseware, furniture and decor.

“Since 2005 Inn style has supported The Samaritan Inn, which will turn 40 years old in 2024. The profits from the store help support our programs and our transitional apartments.” Agan said.

The need at the shelter is great, as it is almost always at capacity.

“Our purpose is to provide a safe haven where individuals in crisis are empowered to strengthen their physical, mental, and financial health. We fulfill this purpose by offering guidance, resources, and education that improves the many conditions that underpin self-sufficiency,” said Jill Scigliano, CEO at Samaritan Inn.

The biggest need at the shelter right now is monthly recurring donations.

“In our society today with ever increasing rent and food costs, families are staying longer, and we are at full capacity at the shelter. So, we find ourselves needing to react quickly to shelter, food and clothing needs,” Scigliano said.

If you’d like to shop to support the shelter, the first Tuesday of every month is $1 day on clothing and 2nd Tuesday is Senior day, where seniors receive an extra 10% off.

Inn Style resale is located at 103 East University, McKinney, TX 75069

Another way to support Samaritan Inn is to get involved in the nonprofit's gala. It is set for April 20th, 2024 at the Omni PGA Frisco. CW33's Jenny Anchondo will be there as emcee.