DALLAS(KDAF)—Retail Area Manager of Goodblend, Andrea Baber, recently made an appearance on CW33’s Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo to discuss the qualification criteria for their products.

Goodblend is a renowned company that offers a wide range of plant-based products, and it is essential for customers to understand who qualifies for their items.

During the interview, Andrea Baber shed light on the qualifying factors for Goodblend’s products.

She emphasized that Goodblend’s products are specifically designed for individuals who have a valid medical marijuana card or a doctor’s recommendation.

These requirements ensure that Goodblend’s products are only accessible to those who genuinely require them for medical purposes.

Watch the full interview with Yolonda Williams to find out more about their products and who can purchase them.