DALLAS(KDAF)—The Ser National 59th Annual Conference was a huge success!

Attendees were inspired by speakers and were able to take advantage of educational materials and FREE vendor tables. The event was on May 10-11 at Hilton Dallas Plano Granite Park from 8:00 am-7:00 pm.

To cap off the evening, guests were invited to an exclusive reception with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and raffles.

Ser said, “Their vision is to enable the Hispanic community and other underserved populations, to fully participate in the socio-economic mainstream, achieving equal access and parity in all aspects of American society”.