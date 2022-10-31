DALLAS (KDAF) — People are calling this place the #1 selfie studio in Texas, at the Museum of Neon Lights you can rent an entire selfie studio to up your Insta game.

Last month alone, more than 500 guests have had a ghoulishly good time at the Museum of Neon Lights’ Halloween installations like The Freak Show or The Bloodbath.

You can even bring several wardrobe changes to fit whatever character you choose.

“Originally, I started out selling just neon signs online, but I didn’t just want to open a store for neon signs. I wanted to do a photo studio/selfie museum,” Brittni Dishman, owner of Museum of Neon Lights, said.

Some of the rooms you can expect in this studio include:

The Green Room

A Mean Girls Inspired Bedroom

Candy Land

A Shoe Closet

If you want to book a room for yourself, you can visit museumofneonlights.com or you can find them on Instagram and Facebook.