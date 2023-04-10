DALLAS(KDAF)—The stageplay ‘Magic Mike Live’ is coming to North Texas. Inside DFW got an exclusive first look at the actor’s rehearsal day in Dallas!

Magazine, Glamour UK said, “Magic Mike Live is the coolest, funniest, sexiest show I’ve ever seen”.

A first-class entertainment experience, the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL inspired the recently released Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Channing Tatum created and co-directed with film franchise choreographers Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa, and Luke Broadlick. The show features sexy and daring-themed dance and strip routines punctuated by one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast of performers.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular that leaves its guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite their inner Magic.

Currently, on tour, the play will be making a stop here in Frisco starting May 11 at the Stonebriar Centre. The play will perform a 90-minute show 10 times a week. Make sure to visit their website to purchase tickets,