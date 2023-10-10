DALLAS (KDAF) — Get an inside look at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual gala!

The black tie event marked the beginning of the 2023-24 season and aimed to raise funds for education and community engagement programs.

The gala featured performances by Grammy Award-winning music director Fabio Luisi, guests Emanuel Ax, Isabel Leonard, and the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus.

View the complete list of upcoming concerts in 2023/24 DSO season.

