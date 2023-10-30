DALLAS (KDAF) — Terrill Burnett, Owner of South Polk Pizzeria, shares how the programs of Chase for Business helped grow his small operation into a thriving business.

“In less than a year, we grew from a small operation to a thriving business with a dozen employees and a loyal following,” Burnett said. “It’s always been my dream to build a successful business, and with the help of my community, and my Chase business banking, I’ve been able to do that.”

Thought Burnett is an expert in the kitchen, he leans on Chase for help running the financial side of his business.

“When I first started, I didn’t realize the amount of financial requirements associated with running a smaller business,” Burnett said. “Thankfully, Chase has helped me manage my cashflow, apply new access to capital, a place to build my brand, and getting the word out to the community.”

