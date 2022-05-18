SECOND SHOT SITDOWN — Memorial Day is May 30 and in this episode of Second Shot Sitdown, Jenny Anchondo had a conversation with a North Texas Navy Seal, Stephen Holley.

Holley is the president and CEO of the nonprofit Carry The Load, which teaches Americans about the sacrifices made by members of the military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Dallas was where he grew up and eventually went on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy in 2000. He went on to serve as a Navy Seal for five years and completed four deployments to Iraq and southeast Asia.

After his service, Stephen along with fellow Navy Seal Clint Bruce started Carry the Load as a grassroots effort because they say they felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day.

