DALLAS(KDAF)—If you and your friend group have been craving a trip to Vegas but these high airfare prices have been getting in the way, we have Vegas-style pool parties right here in Dallas giving Sin City a run for its money.

You and your friends can rent a cabana at the Village Beach Club via resortpass.com

The Village Beach Club offers visitors a sandy landing to a resort-style pool that transports anyone who steps into vacation mode. This pool even has an in-pool bar, allowing swimmers to refill their drinks without leaving the water.

Order a bucket of your favorite beer or seltzers at their in-pool bar!

The pool is an amenity for Village Dallas residents, but anyone is welcome to book a cabana, granting you and your friend access to one of the most popular pools in the Metroplex. Renting a cabana comes with luxury add-ons like themed-bottle service, meals, and more.

You and your squad can book a cabana for your next pool day here!