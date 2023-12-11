DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to finish up your holiday shopping and enjoy some holiday fun at the same time, look no further than NFM at Grandscape.

Not only is NFM a great spot to find unique gifts, but they’re hosting a two-day Santa Stravaganza this weekend to celebrate the holidays with family fun.

For the kids, Santa will be in store to take free photos, and there will also be a complimentary hot chocolate bar, gift wrapping, face painting, a store scavenger hunt and more.

But the fun doesn’t end there — for the adults, you can enter to win a Tesla! Or check out the prize tree, hidden somewhere in the store.

Santa Stravaganza runs Dec. 16 and 17 at NFM at Grandscape, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.