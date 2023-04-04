DALLAS(KDAF)—We introduce you to a new way of site seeing while riding through downtown Dallas.

Inside DFW gets to join the party on a unique party bus that is fun and relaxing all at the same time. DFW Massage Chair Bus Tours is the perfect party bus for any occasion. It’s either a relaxing experience or a fun one with the massage chairs on the bus.

With karaoke and photo opportunities, these buses have a party bus feel. This is the first of its kind in Dallas. In addition to partying outside the bus and exploring Downtown DTX’s favorite spots, guests also get the opportunity to take in some of the city’s hidden gems.

The owner of the concept told us you can sign up for a party on the bus online.

See all the fun we had by watching the full interview above. If you are interested in hopping on this bus visit Dallas Massage Chair Bus Tours website.