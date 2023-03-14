DALLAS (KDAF) — A sweet treat first thing in the morning is always a good idea. Inside DFW was lucky enough to check out a Dallas donut shop where you can ring in the day the right way.

Rings Donuts is a locally-owned donut shop that certainly has that locally-owned feel. The owner Bill Hennessey said he wanted customers to feel like they are welcomed by great staff with even better coffee and donuts.

Hennessey and his two sons helped spark the idea as they were always looking for a quick donut shop to stop at on the weekends.

They said they have fun flavors including a savory pig in a blanket treat and different coffee items, also they have an in-house pastry chef who makes their donuts fresh every day.

Check out the full interview above and get a site of the tasty treats!