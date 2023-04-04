Crimson Coward— Southern food, especially fried chicken is an explosion of love in the South that Texans can’t get enough of!

The Nashville Hot chicken restaurant Crimson Coward has officially opened in Dallas, supplying more of that love to Texas in the DFW area. Inside DFW spoke with the owners behind the restaurant who have studied the art of Nashville Hot Chicken.

The owners’ first Texas franchise is in Frisco; which is located at 3246 Preston Rd.

Both owners said that there’s something for everyone at Crimson Coward. With always-fresh ingredients and a variety of ways to order the flavor-packed chicken, it’s sure to please everyone.

Watch the full interview to get a sneak peek of the new restaurant above!