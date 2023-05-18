United Healthcare Community Plan of Texas—What are your methods for maintaining your insurance, especially when it is nearing the time for renewal?

Federal requirements changing more than 1.3 million people in Texas could be at risk of losing access to their Medicaid coverage. So what does that mean exactly?

North Texas Ceo of United Health Care Community Plan of Texas, Jeff Maddix visited Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo.

Maddix said, ” The state of Texas, actually required all Texas Medicaid beneficiaries on an annual basis to renew their eligibility.

Without health insurance, individuals, children, and families cannot afford preventive care, critical screenings, and access to the services that allow them to achieve their healthiest potential, according to Maddix.

This may result in missed opportunities for better managing chronic conditions, for timely and routine vaccinations, and for early detection of chronic conditions.

Make sure to visit the YourTexasBenefits website to learn more about renewing your insurance.