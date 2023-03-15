DALLAS (KDAF) — Marie Harris is the Director of Education & Volunteer Programs at the CR Smith Museum in Forth Worth.

Her passion for engineering came from the simple fact that she wanted every child to believe they have what it takes to follow their dreams. She found that inclusivity has never come easy.

Through her own trials and tribulations, she faced growing up and later seeing the struggles her bi-racial daughter has also faced, she made it her mission to ensure no one ever feels left out.

She teaches students that no matter what subject they might not be the best at, they are still capable of being future pilots and engineers. She hopes one day to bridge the gap between what she says the industry needs and what the industry is lacking.

