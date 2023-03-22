DALLAS (KDAF) — Here in the DFW area, we have many homeless neighbors. But rather than passing by and looking away, like so many do, one woman made it her mission to work with them to target one of the major causes of homelessness in our area. That woman, Lisa Marshall, is this week’s Remarkable Women nominee.

The target cause Marshall is looking to reduce is continued child support bills while a father or parent is incarcerated. When a parent goes to prison, for any number of reasons, and while in most cases unemployed, that person still continues to rack up child support bills. Leaving that person, once released, with mountains of debt. That debt then prevents that person from being able to pay for their housing, food, or even the ID required to apply for jobs.

Lisa Marshall has set out on her mission she calls “Fighting Homelessness” – also the name of her nonprofit. She and her team visit pockets of Dallas where homelessness is most prevalent to offer help, emotional support, food, legal advocacy, and more.

To help contribute to her nonprofit and continued work, you can visit her website here.