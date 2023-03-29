DALLAS (KDAF)—It’s been a beautiful journey nominating stand-out women in North Texas. As our last contestant, we are now here with Bobby Williams, who is not only a mother to two biological children, but to 18 others as well.

Williams, also known as Mrs. Williams, is from Louisiana but now lives in Desoto, where she has welcomed her home to children with disabilities. All who encounter her and the people she helps get a sense of safety, teamwork, and love from her. Williams said she has everyone helping each other out.

The Williams family is a team – Bobby Williams is the coach, the therapist, the team chef and the team mom. Each teammate looks after one another.

Even though the Williams family isn’t rich but they are rich in heart, and because of her upbringing, she knew she could offer help to more children.

“I have to do what I have to do for my babies, I don’t want you to feel like you are different”, Williams said.

Williams also told CW33 that while growing up her family had love and all the food her family could’ve ever wanted. In many ways, she has continued what she was given and impacted the children’s lives. It’s a love that’s not unnoticed, so much that Williams’ daughter Charisse Montgomery nominated her.

Montgomery said, ” We’ve never felt any less love! Like oh my god, you love her more than me the type of things, those things never happen, never felt any less love”.

Learn more about the Remarkable Bobby Williams in our video player above.