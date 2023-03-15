DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbara Ingram did not let her age stop her from reaching new heights.

At 81, during the pandemic, she felt she needed to do something to stimulate her brain and help her mental health. She thought going back to school would bring her great joy, but she was not stopping there. Harvard was where she was determined to go.

Once accepted, she began taking online classes in economics at Harvard, not caring if anyone in her classes would judge her for being too old. She studies late at night during her quiet time for at least two hours to ensure she really understands the material that is being taught to her. Before Harvard, Barbara suffered the loss of two children early in life.

She created a bereaved parents support group to help parents that have gone through a loss similar to her own. She hopes she continues to impact the community for years to come!