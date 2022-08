DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no doubt that Dallas is a fast-paced city and it can be hard to not get caught up in all of the hustle and bustle. So sometimes you just need a place to relax.

Cue Kopal Studio, is a bilingual wellness studio that has set up shop right in the heart of Oak Cliff. CW33 reporter Stephanie Mendez took a trip over to the studio and has more. WATCH the video player above to see her interview with the owner, Cinthia Arellanes.

For more information, visit kopalstudiotx.com.