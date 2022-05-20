DALLAS (KDAF) — Check this out: A mad hatter, a dormouse and Yolonda Williams all walk into a room. And no, it’s not an Alice in Wonderland reboot, it’s something even better.

The team over at Fever created an interactive cocktail experience around Mad Hatter’s famous tea party. In this Inside DFW’s edition of Ready, Set, Yo we give you a seat at the table.

Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party is described as an immersive experience in a wonderland installation. “Take a trip down the rabbit hole and delight the senses in a whimsical (gin &) tea party that has already won rave reviews in LA, NYC, Miami, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta and London!”

Attendees will be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole to enjoy crazy cocktails crafted from curious ingredients. It’s all going down at the Ervay Theatre for those 21 and older. For more information, including tickets, click here.