DALLAS (KDAF) — Beware the big cats are back in Fort Worth!

The Fort Worth Zoo has welcomed back the big cats and Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo has all the details on how you can come face-to-face with some of the world’s fiercest predators.

“The Fort Worth Zoo is thrilled to introduce the zoo’s newest adventure. Predators of Asia and Africa is the third phase of a wilder vision; will highlight the dramatic and skilled hunters of the animal kingdom. And whereas, nearly a decade ago, the zoo began planning for a wilder vision, a master plan that guarantees for generations the survival of certain species that may in our lifetime become extinct in the wild after having raised a whopping $130 million,” said Elizabeth Beck, Fort Worth City Council District 9.

Watch their full introduction to the Fort Worth Zoo above.