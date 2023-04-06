DALLAS(KDAF)- What’s even more impressive is that this indoor waterpark is among the largest in the world, making it a great destination for families and thrill-seekers alike right here in Dallas.

Before, waterpark season was only in the summer. However, with the invention of indoor waterparks, people can enjoy a day of fun and relaxation year-round.

It’s all year round at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie.

Water slides, lazy rivers, a surf simulator, and more all fit under one enormous retractable roof. It’s always 85 degrees at Epic Waters, rain, shine, sleet, or snow!

Get all the details on the Epic Waters website before you go there.