DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Say Saloman, internal medicine specialist at Dedicated Senior Medical Center, talks about the need for good relationships between physicians and their patients.

“Here at Dedicated Senior Medical Center, the care that we provide our patients is founded on the relationship with the PCP and the patient,” Saloman said. “But most importantly, it’s built around trust and a lasting relationship with their doctor.”

Many patients are looking for increased access with their physician and ways to connect to the healthcare they deserve. At Dedicated Senior Medical Center, they strive to provide the best quality care for each and every patient.

“We provide comprehensive primary care service to seniors,” Saloman said. “Within our practice, patients have access to a PCP and their care team that will provide onsite ancillary services like labs, imaging, as well as access to other specialists.”

For more information and to see how Dedicated Senior Medical Center can provide the care you need, visit their website.