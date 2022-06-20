DALLAS (KDAF) — Question for ladies: what if there was a blazer for work that was made just for you? Where you had pockets that could fit everything you would ever need for your work.

That is what North Texas business PWR WMN has set out to create. They sell blazers for the working woman, that not only provide all the pocket space you would find in a man’s blazer jacket, but also serves up stylish looks.

Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo talked to PWR WMN and takes a look at all they have to offer. If this sounds like something for you, visit pwrwmn.shop.