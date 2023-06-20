TMOBILE—The use of mobile phones has become an essential part of our daily lives. However, with the increasing use of mobile phones, the number of phone scams has also increased. These scams can range from fake calls to phishing emails, and they can lead to financial loss or identity theft.

To combat this problem, T-Mobile has introduced a new feature that can help protect your phone from scams. This feature is called Scam Shield, and it is designed to help T-Mobile customers identify and block potential scam calls and messages.

Scam Shield includes several features, such as Scam ID, which alerts customers to potential scam calls, and Scam Block, which automatically blocks known scam calls. Additionally, T-Mobile’s Name ID service allows customers to identify callers by their name, location, and other information, which can help them avoid answering unwanted calls.

T-Mobile also offers free scam protection for all customers, which includes warnings for potential scam calls and messages. Customers can also report scam calls and messages to T-Mobile, who can then take action to prevent them from happening again.

T-Mobile’s Scam Shield feature is an excellent tool to help protect your phone from scams. Whether you’re a T-Mobile customer or not, it’s important to stay vigilant and take steps to protect yourself from potential scams.

Remember to never give out personal or financial information over the phone, and always verify the identity of the person or organization you’re speaking with.