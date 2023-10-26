DALLAS (KDAF) — Brianna Ruelas, creative cultivator, strategist, music motivator and keynote speaker, is hosting a professional women’s luncheon to encourage women to love the work they do. The event will take place on Nov. 2 at the Drawing Board in Richardson.

Ruelas helps people avoid burnout, ignite motivation and cultivate innovation through unique live performances that include original music and keynote speeches. Burnout, which is a growing problem in workplaces across the country, can make it difficult to love the work you do.

But Ruelas says there’s ways to incorporate your natural gifts to help avoid the damaging effects of burnout.

“Let’s look at the situation or the thing you’re unhappy about a little bit differently,” Ruelas said. “Let’s ask different questions, let’s take a different approach. Maybe there’s a different way that you can look at it and have a different perspective. But the other thing, which I feel like is very, very important and a lot of people ignore, is bringing your natural gifts and strengths into the workplace or into your work.”

The Love the Work You Do luncheon will start at 11 A.M. on Nov. 2 at the Drawing Board. Guests can expect to connect and network with other professional women, eat lunch provided by Dallas restaurateur Victor Hugo, and get energized by Ruelas’ live performance.

Learn more and get your tickets here before they sell out!