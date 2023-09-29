DALLAS (KDAF) — HGTV Star Matt Blashaw talked to Yolonda Williams about the importance of staying prepared during a power outage.

Blashaw is partnering with the Propane Education and Research Council to help families prepare for the uncertainties that come during power outages. He also mentioned the importance in investing in propane.

“I recommend a propane power generator. Reliable, it’s versatile. License electrician is going to be the one to call because they’re going to be able to size the correct unit,” Blashaw said.

National Preparedness Month