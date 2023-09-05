Join the #1 Sculpt and Dance Cardio fitness app, even good for pregnant mommies too!

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo announces that she is pregnant with a baby girl and is expecting in December.

Anchondo invited Celebrity Trainer, Megan Roup, who talked about her prenatal fitness workouts with the Sculpt Society.

“My mission is to empower and to feel really confident in their bodies and really giving them the tools when it comes to working out on how to do that, right? Really making sure I’m very intentional. With my words in class, the workout is incredibly effective, but it’s also fun,” Roup said.

