DALLAS (KDAF) — Nights of wine flights and bruschetta boards in the Metroplex are back! After a brief hiatus, Postino Wine Café is back in DFW – only this time, their restaurant is in Addison. They’re known for their unique and innovative bruschetta boards and wide selection of affordable wines.

“We want to make wine approachable to people,” Postino Executive Chef Andrew Baxter said. “Our menu is set up with a lot of sharable items so you can come in, from two to ten people, come in and order four, five things off the menu, share with the group and have great conversation.”

Postino’s bruschetta boards are equally delicious as they are aesthetically pleasing.

Servers are willing to walk every customer through their wine exploration process and suggest ideal pairings. When it comes to pairings, there are many – including their OMG Grilled Cheese, Table Cheese and an elaborate selection of boards.

A shot of their Chef’s Charcuterie board complete with prosciutto di parma, spanish chorizo, almond hummus and more.

Their bruschetta board options include: Brie, Apple & Fig Spread Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Basil, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fig & Mascarpone, Warm Artichoke Spread, Smoked Salmon & Pesto, Sweet N’ Spicy Pepper Jam & Goat Cheese, Burrata and many more.

They also have a charcuterie menu for additional pairings. Get your friends together for your next wine night at Postino!

