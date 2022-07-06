DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you on the job hunt? Are you not hearing back from places that you have applied to? This problem is nationwide, with hundreds of job seekers feeling hopeless and stressed to find employment.

If you are one of those job seekers, here is a resource for you. It’s a podcast about job networking called Who Ya Know.

The show is hosted by networking experts with the goal of equipping you with the best knowledge and resources to help you find a job.

They are available on all podcast platforms and YouTube. Click here for more!