DALLAS (KDAF) — Poco Fiasco just celebrated its one year anniversary.

The rowdy yet refined environment makes it perfect for a variety of events — a quick lunch, night cap, or a long night out with friends.

Inside DFW Executive Producer Kinya Cano and her husband got the chance to try out the new brunch menu, which is offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cured smoked salmon dip, sausage and egg pizza and a maple bacon pecan sticky bun are just a few of the delicious new items at Poco Fiasco.