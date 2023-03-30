DALLAS(KDAF)—There are plenty of things to do in downtown Dallas that you won’t want to miss, including the Statler Hotel’s Throwback Arcade Games and their Gourmet Burgers.

Inside DFW meet with Executive Chef Leo Morales who talked about what makes Scout so good and Unique. The restaurant is located on the main floor of The Scot hotel at 1914 Commerce St.

Upon entering, you’ll notice the vintage gaming hub. Whether you’re into Ping Pong, Pool, or Bowling, this place has it all.

Watch the video above, to check out the whole experience with Yolonda.