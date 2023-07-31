DALLAS(KDAF)—Plano’s Crayola Experience recently had the honor of hosting a very special guest – an astronaut!

This thrilling visit added an extra layer of excitement and awe to the already magical experience that Crayola offers.

John Shoffner, an A- 2 Pilot, astronaut, and stem advocate captivated the visitors as they shared their personal journey of space exploration.

The presence of an astronaut at Crayola Experience not only provided a unique opportunity for the visitors to learn about space, but it also highlighted the importance of STEM education. John Shoffner’s advocacy for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics sparked curiosity among the guests and encouraged them to delve deeper into these fields.

Discover how this experience is helping kids thrive and learn more about STEM in the interview above.