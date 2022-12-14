DALLAS (KDAF) — Orphan Outreach had a successful annual luncheon, raising several thousands of dollars to help orphaned children across the globe.

The Plano faith-based nonprofit provides resources to children across the globe with officials saying that just in 2022 alone, they provided:

Education to 367 children

More than 170,000 meals

Counseling services to children

Officials say the funds raised from this luncheon and its Orphan Outreach Marketplace will be used to meet the needs of children by providing, physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual resources to orphaned and vulnerable children.

