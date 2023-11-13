DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you planning a trip overseas? Funjet can help.

Europe has become a massively popular travel destination for Americans, but sometimes planning a big overseas getaway can be intimidating.

“When planning a European getaway, let an expert guide you through the process of finding the best hotels, choosing tours, and scheduling trains,” said Jacki Marks, Global Head of Trade Brands for Funjet. “A trusted travel advisor can put you at ease and take the stress out of planning.”

Funjet specializes in providing travelers with vacation packages that meet their needs, delivered with unparalleled customer care and at an exceptional value.

Learn more at their website.