DALLAS(KDAF)— A Fort-Worth mansion that has an estimated replacement cost of more than $22 million is going up for auction for a starting price of 2.5 million dollars on April 24.

Inside DFW was invited by the owner, Former Radio Shack CEO, Len Roberts.

Roberts said, “The home has five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a private home theatre, and a gym that has a view of TCU’s stadium.

It is almost 12,000 square feet plus unfinished space above the attic. The stunning property took Roberts and his wife, Laurie about five years to build.

If you are interested in seeing more about this home or placing a bid, make sure to visit their interluxe website.

Below check out the slide show, showing the entire home, inside and out.