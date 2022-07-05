FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States – offering a less strenuous alternative to tennis. It’s no wonder a business in Fort Worth felt inspired to create the ideal pickleball lovers’ paradise known as Courtside Kitchen.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., partially thanks to its draw with almost any age.

At their facility, they have a total of seven outdoor courts with two under roofing. Their goal: make pickleball welcoming to everybody. They host clinics and organized league play too.

“Pickleball is for everybody.” Pickleball Pro and Program Director at Courtside Kitchen, Gene DeVito said. “We have all sorts of different events for men and women, mixed – that’s probably our biggest draw, our nighttime here,” Gene said. “Our intro to pickleball is our most booming clinic we have here, we do it four times a week. It’s just like it sounds. We teach everybody from the ground up.”

Courtside Kitchen hosts intro to pickleball clinics, teaching participants about pickleball from the ground up.

Gene stressed just how welcoming Courtside Kitchen is to new players.

“It’s a judgment-free zone, it’s open to anybody,” he said. “We do have high-level players, very high-level players, who come in weekly. But we do have plenty of people who haven’t held a tennis racket, a paddle, we have a fully diverse group.”

Inside the restaurant, players and guests can embrace the pickle theme with a bowl of their signature pickles. They also serve delicious fried pickles including an assortment of fried veggies as a starter. Entrees include a signature house salad, burger and more.

They also serve signature cocktails that are worth taking a breather between sets.

Watch the full video to see Pickleball Pro Gene educate Landon on the sport.

To answer some questions we all may have about pickleball, Gene taught CW33’s Landon Wexler a thing or two about the paddle.